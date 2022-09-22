How to Watch Aaron Judge’s New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Aaron Judge will try to match the American League and Yankees home run record at 61, after tying Babe Ruth with 60 just two nights ago.

In Boston, New York, and most of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (in select markets, including New York), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday to open a four-game series.

New York has a 90-58 record overall and a 52-22 record in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.37 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Boston is 72-76 overall and 35-39 in road games. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .317 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 27 doubles and 60 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 18-for-45 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 35 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 11-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (foot), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (head), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)