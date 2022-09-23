How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees Aaron Judge has a chance to tie the American League home run record. So can you watch it?

In New York, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees look to keep home win streak alive, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (72-77, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-58, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 236 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -210, Red Sox +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the Boston Red Sox.

New York has a 53-22 record in home games and a 91-58 record overall. The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Boston has a 35-40 record in road games and a 72-77 record overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .321.

Friday’s game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .316 batting average, and has 27 doubles, 60 home runs, 97 walks and 128 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 17-for-43 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 67 extra base hits (39 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). Reese McGuire is 7-for-14 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (foot), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (head), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)