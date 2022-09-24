How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge is once again trying to make history. He is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris for the AL record for most home runs in a season.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Red Sox come into matchup against the Yankees on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (72-78, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (92-58, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -169, Red Sox +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game losing streak, take on the New York Yankees.

New York has a 54-22 record at home and a 92-58 record overall. The Yankees have gone 55-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 35-41 in road games and 72-78 overall. The Red Sox have gone 49-19 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold an 11-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 27 doubles, 60 home runs and 128 RBI for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 16-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 27 home runs, 44 walks and 84 RBI while hitting .289 for the Red Sox. Tommy Pham is 10-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .275 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (foot), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)