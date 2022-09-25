MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Aaron Judge continues his attempt to

While the game is on ESPN, Sunday Night Baseball telecast aren’t available on ESPN+.

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, who continues his historic home run chase, will host their rivals, the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, September 25, at 7 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will provide commentary along with analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney. The telecast is expected to include a live, in-game conversation with a player.

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens to join KayRod Cast

KayRod Cast, with World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, will air alongside Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2. Rodriguez and Kay will host and will welcome special guests, including all-time home run leader Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, who will be in studio. Both ESPN and ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball coverage will heavily focus on Aaron Judge’s historic 2022 campaign and pursuit of the American League home run record.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Red Sox aim to break 4-game road skid, play the Yankees

Boston Red Sox (72-79, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (93-58, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (10-4, 2.67 ERA, .97 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -183, Red Sox +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will look to end a four-game road losing streak when they take on the New York Yankees.

New York is 55-22 at home and 93-58 overall. The Yankees have gone 53-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston is 72-79 overall and 35-42 in road games. The Red Sox rank ninth in the AL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are up 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 26 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 15-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 39 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Red Sox. Tommy Pham is 9-for-42 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .275 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)