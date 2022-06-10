How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, while in Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

This Yankees game is one of the 21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Cubs come into matchup against the Yankees on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (23-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (41-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0); Yankees: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -253, Cubs +208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a three-game losing streak, take on the New York Yankees.

New York is 23-7 at home and 41-16 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Chicago is 23-33 overall and 12-13 in road games. The Cubs have a 17-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 RBI for the Yankees. Matt Carpenter is 4-for-11 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .476. Christopher Morel is 13-for-43 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .290 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)