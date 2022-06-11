MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Chicago, and the eastern half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Cubs aim to stop 3-game road skid, play the Yankees

Chicago Cubs (23-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (42-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -258, Cubs +211; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the New York Yankees.

New York has a 42-16 record overall and a 24-7 record at home. The Yankees lead the majors with 88 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Chicago is 23-34 overall and 12-14 in road games. The Cubs have a 6-14 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 32 extra base hits (10 doubles and 22 home runs). Matt Carpenter is 4-for-11 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 10-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Wade Miley: day-to-day (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)