How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Cubs aim to end 5-game losing streak, take on the Yankees

Chicago Cubs (23-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (43-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (6-1, 3.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -263, Cubs +220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head into the matchup against the New York Yankees as losers of five straight games.

New York has a 43-16 record overall and a 25-7 record in home games. The Yankees have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .323.

Chicago has a 12-15 record on the road and a 23-35 record overall. The Cubs have a 10-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 10 doubles and 24 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Hicks is 11-for-35 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .462. Christopher Morel is 13-for-43 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .274 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)