How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: Watch with Hulu + Live TV

In New York, the game is available on WPIX (the local CW affiliate in NY), which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with Hulu+ Live TV. The channels are also available on YouTube TV.

This is also one of the 21 Yankees games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.47 ERA, .87 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -112, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Lucas Giolito. Giolito threw eight innings, surrendering one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Yankees are 11-9 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .380 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 12-8 away from home. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .346. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .407.