How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago and YES Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com