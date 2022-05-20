How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

In New York the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

This Yankees game is one of the 21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the White Sox, aim to continue home win streak

Chicago White Sox (19-19, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (28-10, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-1, 1.35 ERA, .85 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -206, White Sox +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

New York has a 28-10 record overall and a 14-4 record in home games. The Yankees have a 13-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 9-10 record at home and a 19-19 record overall. The White Sox have gone 6-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 30 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 14-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has eight doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 15-for-42 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: day-to-day (forearm), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)