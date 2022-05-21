 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
YES Network≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: White Sox visit the Yankees to begin 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (19-19, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (28-10, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA, .85 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -232, White Sox +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 28-10 record overall and a 14-4 record at home. The Yankees are 11-5 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Chicago has a 19-19 record overall and a 9-10 record at home. The White Sox rank ninth in the AL with 33 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Stanton has three doubles and 11 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has seven doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 7-for-36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: day-to-day (forearm), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

