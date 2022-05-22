How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Doubleheader Live Online on May 22, 2022: TV Channels & Streaming

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader. Game 1 is airing on Amazon Prime Video in the New York market and NBC Sports Chicago in the Chicago market. Game 2, which starts at 7:08 PM EDT, which be airing nationally on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

To watch Game 1, in New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with 30-Day Free Trial, while in Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Game 2 will be streaming nationally on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the White Sox on home winning streak

Chicago White Sox (19-20, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (29-10, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-1, 3.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -176, White Sox +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

New York has gone 15-4 at home and 29-10 overall. The Yankees have the highest team slugging percentage in MLB play at .420.

Chicago has a 9-10 record at home and a 19-20 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .307 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has seven doubles and 14 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton is 15-for-31 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with six home runs while slugging .461. Tim Anderson is 14-for-39 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)