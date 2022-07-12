How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (61-25, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -309, Reds +247; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 34-9 record in home games and a 61-25 record overall. The Yankees have a 31-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 14-26 in road games and 32-54 overall. The Reds have a 23-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 30 home runs while slugging .610. Matt Carpenter is 13-for-29 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 11-for-27 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .281 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.39 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)