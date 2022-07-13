MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Reds try to extend win streak, take on the Yankees

Cincinnati Reds (33-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (61-26, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-6, 6.63 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (5-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -333, Reds +265; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory against the New York Yankees.

New York has gone 34-10 at home and 61-26 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.05 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Cincinnati has a 33-54 record overall and a 15-26 record on the road. The Reds are 7-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, 30 home runs and 65 RBI for the Yankees. Matt Carpenter is 13-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .273 for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 10-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .292 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)