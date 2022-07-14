How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees square off against the Reds in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (33-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (62-26, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.74 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -201, Reds +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York is 35-10 at home and 62-26 overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.08.

Cincinnati has a 15-27 record on the road and a 33-55 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, 30 home runs and 65 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 7-for-36 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Pham has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .245 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Reds: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: day-to-day (right shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)