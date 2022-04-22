How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Amazon Prime Video.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio.

This Yankees game is one of the 21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Guardians aim to keep win streak going against the Yankees

Cleveland Guardians (7-4, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (7-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: TBD; Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.72 ERA, .93 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -200, Guardians +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York has a 7-6 record overall and a 4-3 record in home games. The Yankees have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 2.58.

Cleveland has a 7-4 record overall and a 3-2 record at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 2.57 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has a .300 batting average to rank third on the Yankees, and has two doubles and a home run. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-28 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Myles Straw has two doubles and a triple for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 18-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.43 ERA, even run differential

Guardians: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Owen Miller: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cal Quantrill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)