How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

Cleveland Guardians (7-5, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, four strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -188, Guardians +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 8-6 overall and 5-3 in home games. The Yankees are 10th in MLB play with 13 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Cleveland has a 3-2 record at home and a 7-5 record overall. The Guardians have the top team slugging percentage in the majors at .454.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has two doubles and four home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has four home runs, four walks and 20 RBI while hitting .404 for the Guardians. Owen Miller is 14-for-25 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 7-3, .301 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Owen Miller: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)