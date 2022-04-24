 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees look to keep home win streak going, host the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (7-7, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (9-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -213, Guardians +179; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

New York has a 6-3 record at home and a 9-6 record overall. The Yankees have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 7-7 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 1-2 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI while hitting .235 for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Myles Straw has two doubles and a triple for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Owen Miller: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

