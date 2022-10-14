Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Streaming: How to Watch ALDS Game 2 Live Online on October 14, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Cleveland, and nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

Yankees vs. Guardians Highlights

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees lead Guardians 1-0 ahead of ALDS Game 2

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Thursday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 198 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -139, Guardians +118; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians meet in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees lead the series 1-0.

New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record at home. Yankees hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road. The Guardians have a 25-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 28 doubles and 62 home runs for the Yankees. Oswaldo Cabrera is 9-for-33 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 29 home runs while slugging .512. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)