How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ALDS Game 5 Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: TBS

In New York, Cleveland, and nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB playoffs you can watch on MLB.TV only if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Yankees vs. Guardians Highlights

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -154, Guardians +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians square off in Game 5 of the ALDS. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner moves on to the ALCS.

New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games. The Yankees have a 61-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 46-35 record on the road and a 92-70 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 76 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-21 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 29 home runs, 69 walks and 126 RBI while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-44 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)