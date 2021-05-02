 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tigers vs. Yankees Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games. Tigers: Jose Urena (1-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) and Yankees: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) pitch.

The Yankees are 6-7 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a mark of .386.

The Tigers are 4-11 in road games. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .258 is last in the MLB. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with an OBP of .355.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-4. Jameson Taillon secured his first victory and Judge went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for New York. Spencer Turnbull registered his second loss for Detroit.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
YES Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.