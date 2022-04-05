How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

