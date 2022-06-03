How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

In New York, Detroit, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Tigers try to keep win streak going against the Yankees

Detroit Tigers (21-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (36-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -350, Tigers +279; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the New York Yankees.

New York has a 20-7 record at home and a 36-15 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Detroit has a 7-15 record in road games and a 21-30 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.45 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .303 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has nine doubles and 19 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-40 with five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Harold Castro has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 6-for-36 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)