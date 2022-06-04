MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Judge leads Yankees against the Tigers following 4-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (21-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (37-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -296, Tigers +240; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers after Aaron Judge had four hits against the Tigers on Friday.

New York has a 21-7 record in home games and a 37-15 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.78 ERA, which leads the AL.

Detroit is 21-31 overall and 7-16 on the road. The Tigers have gone 9-24 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge has nine doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .316 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has nine doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .199 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 11-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .270 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)