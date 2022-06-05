MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock with a a subscription to Peacock Premium.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

When: Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

TV: Peacock Originals

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In New York, Detroit, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on Peacock.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Tigers on home winning streak

Detroit Tigers (21-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (38-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -308, Tigers +251; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Detroit Tigers.

New York has a 38-15 record overall and a 22-7 record in home games. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Detroit has a 21-32 record overall and a 7-17 record in road games. The Tigers have a 4-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 21 home runs while slugging .689. Gleyber Torres is 9-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit with five home runs while slugging .330. Harold Castro is 8-for-29 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .259 batting average, 1.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .215 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)