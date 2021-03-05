 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Stream Yankees vs. Tigers Spring Training Game Live on March 5, 2021

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. The Spring Training matchup is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

In the New York area, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees games all year long.

If you are a Tigers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit) all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

