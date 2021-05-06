How to Watch New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Houston enters the game as losers of their last three games. Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) and Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.43 ERA, .72 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Yankees are 9-7 on their home turf. New York’s team on-base percentage of .320 is sixth in the majors. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an OBP of .375.

The Astros have gone 8-8 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .313, good for fourth in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with a mark of .418.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-3. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his third victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for New York. Brooks Raley registered his second loss for Houston.