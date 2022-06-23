How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Astros, try to continue home win streak

Houston Astros (43-25, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (51-18, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros trying to extend a 14-game home winning streak.

New York has a 29-7 record at home and a 51-18 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

Houston is 43-25 overall and 23-14 on the road. The Astros have hit 93 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles and six home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-34 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 21 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .315 for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .243 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Astros: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)