How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: New York Yankees face the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (44-26, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (52-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Astros +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Houston Astros on Saturday.

New York has a 52-19 record overall and a 30-8 record at home. The Yankees have gone 27-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 24-15 record on the road and a 44-26 record overall. The Astros have gone 21-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 27 home runs and 53 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-30 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has eight doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 12-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .215 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)