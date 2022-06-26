 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Astros meet the Yankees with 2-1 series lead

Houston Astros (45-26, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (52-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (6-3, 2.31 ERA, .96 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Astros +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the New York Yankees leading the series 2-1.

New York has a 52-20 record overall and a 30-9 record in home games. The Yankees have the top team slugging percentage in the AL at .432.

Houston is 25-15 on the road and 45-26 overall. The Astros are 25-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 27 home runs, 34 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .295 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 9-for-33 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has eight doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

