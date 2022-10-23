 Skip to Content
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros ALCS Game 4 Streaming: How to Watch Live on October 23, 2022 on TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

In New York, Houston, and nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB playoffs, you can watch using the MLB App when you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Yankees vs. Astros Game 3 Recap

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -125, Astros +105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros on Sunday in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Astros lead the series 3-0, and will move on to the World Series with a victory.

New York is 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games. The Yankees have hit 254 total home runs to lead the AL.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

The teams meet Sunday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 62 home runs while slugging .686. Harrison Bader is 7-for-29 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .162 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 9-1, .254 batting average, 1.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

