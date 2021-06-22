How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
- When: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA, .85 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)
LINE: Yankees -284, Royals +234; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
The Yankees are 19-17 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.
The Royals are 14-19 on the road. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Salvador Perez with an average of .292.
