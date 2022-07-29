How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be games produced by YES, but won’t be simulcast on local TV like PIX11 as in past seasons.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Royals aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Yankees

Kansas City Royals (39-60, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (67-33, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.66 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -363, Royals +287; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their three-game losing streak with a win over the New York Yankees.

New York is 67-33 overall and 38-12 in home games. The Yankees have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .441.

Kansas City has a 17-30 record on the road and a 39-60 record overall. The Royals have a 14-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .219 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 17-for-37 with two doubles and eight home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Dozier has 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 7-for-23 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Royals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)