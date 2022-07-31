MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Royals look to end skid in matchup with the Yankees

Kansas City Royals (39-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (69-33, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -274, Royals +224; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory over the New York Yankees.

New York has a 69-33 record overall and a 40-12 record in home games. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.14.

Kansas City has a 39-62 record overall and a 17-32 record in road games. The Royals have gone 23-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 42 home runs, 51 walks and 91 RBI while hitting .300 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs while hitting .252 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 11-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 3-7, .263 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)