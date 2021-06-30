MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -126, Angels +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s LeMahieu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

The Yankees are 22-19 on their home turf. New York has hit 105 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 17-22 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .433, good for fourth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .677 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 11-5. Jameson Taillon earned his third victory and Miguel Andujar went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for New York. Andrew Heaney registered his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

