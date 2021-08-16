How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

The Yankees and Angels will be playing in a make-up game from July 1st. Gerrit Cole will pitch for the Yankees, while Jose Suarez for the Angels. The Angels have won just 2 of their last 5 games, while the Yankees have taken 3 of 5. The Angels have taken 2 of the 3 games this season thus far in the series.

Live TV Streaming Option