How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, YES Network, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Angels take on the Yankees after Stassi's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (27-22, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (33-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.30 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -134, Angels +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the New York Yankees after Max Stassi’s four-hit game on Sunday.

New York is 33-15 overall and 17-7 at home. The Yankees are second in MLB play with 67 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has a 12-9 record on the road and a 27-22 record overall. The Angels have a 19-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 18 home runs while slugging .669. Gleyber Torres is 9-for-36 with four home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 RBI for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 9-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)