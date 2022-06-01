MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Outside those markets, the game is available on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which can be streamed with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Angels look to break 6-game losing streak, take on the Yankees

Los Angeles Angels (27-23, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (34-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65 ERA, .91 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70 ERA, .85 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -168, Angels +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the New York Yankees.

New York has an 18-7 record in home games and a 34-15 record overall. The Yankees rank second in the majors with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 12-10 on the road and 27-23 overall. The Angels have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .424.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 11 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 10-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-39 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .217 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 3-7, .263 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)