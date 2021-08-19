How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -267, Twins +225; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Minnesota will face off on Thursday.

The Yankees are 36-25 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 24-34 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .426 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .480 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Hansel Robles recorded his second victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Minnesota. Aroldis Chapman took his first loss for New York.

