How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -230, Twins +191; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to play the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees are 37-25 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .372.

The Twins are 24-35 in road games. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .376.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-5. Jameson Taillon earned his eighth victory and Kyle Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI for New York. John Gant registered his seventh loss for Minnesota.

