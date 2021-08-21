How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

In New York, Minnesota, and nationally, the game is streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-6, 3.04 ERA, .97 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -221, Twins +183; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Polanco and the Twins will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 38-25 in home games in 2020. New York’s lineup has 154 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads the club with 29 homers.

The Twins have gone 24-36 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .425 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .481.

The Yankees won the last meeting 10-2. Nestor Cortes Jr. notched his second victory and Luke Voit went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for New York. Charlie Barnes registered his third loss for Minnesota.