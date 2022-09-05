How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees look to keep home win streak alive, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (68-64, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (80-54, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, Twins +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Minnesota Twins.

New York has an 80-54 record overall and a 45-20 record in home games. The Yankees are first in MLB play with 207 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Minnesota has a 28-35 record on the road and a 68-64 record overall. The Twins are 42-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 21 doubles and 53 home runs while hitting .299 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-18 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez is ninth on the Twins with a .317 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 46 walks and 45 RBI. Carlos Correa is 11-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)