How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Doubleheader Live Online on September 7, 2022: TV/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Twins on home winning streak

Minnesota Twins (68-65, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (81-54, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-0); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -202, Twins +170; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

New York has a 46-20 record at home and an 81-54 record overall. The Yankees have hit 210 total home runs to lead the AL.

Minnesota has a 68-65 record overall and a 28-36 record on the road. The Twins have gone 56-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 54 home runs while slugging .682. Anthony Rizzo is 3-for-13 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .314 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 24 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Carlos Correa is 12-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .167 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Giancarlo Stanton: day-to-day (foot), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)