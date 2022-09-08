How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Twins on 6-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (68-67, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-54, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -276, Twins +910; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a six-game home win streak going when they face the Minnesota Twins.

New York is 83-54 overall and 48-20 in home games. The Yankees have a 50-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 68-67 overall and 28-38 in road games. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .262 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-32 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 9-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .179 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Giancarlo Stanton: day-to-day (foot), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)