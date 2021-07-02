 Skip to Content
Subway Series 2021: How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the New York Mets in the first game of the 2021 Subway Series. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY and WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -138, Mets +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s LeMahieu puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Mets.

The Yankees are 22-20 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets are 17-25 in road games. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.36. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .95 earned run average

Subway Series 2021 Preview

