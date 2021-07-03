How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 22-20 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 42 total runs batted in.

The Mets have gone 17-25 away from home. New York has hit 76 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 13, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.