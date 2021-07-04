MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the New York Mets in a Subway Series Doubleheader. The first game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and WPIX, while Game 2 is airing on ESPN which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

In New York, Game 1 is streaming on SportsNet NY and WPIX (the local CW affiliate), while Game 2 is on ESPN.

The first game of the Doubleheader is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Yankees Sunday.

The Yankees are 22-21 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 43 total runs batted in.

The Mets are 18-25 on the road. New York’s lineup has 76 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 13 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 8-3. Taijuan Walker recorded his seventh victory and Dominic Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for New York. Jordan Montgomery registered his third loss for New York.