How to Watch New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

For Yankees fans, the telecast for air in New York on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

If you are looking for the Mets telecast, it will be on WPIX, which is available with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. It’s also available on YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Mets visit the Yankees to begin 2-game series

New York Mets (79-44, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (74-48, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15 ERA, .93 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Yankees +141; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a two-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

New York has a 43-20 record at home and a 74-48 record overall. The Yankees have a 41-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has a 79-44 record overall and a 39-25 record on the road. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi is 12th on the Yankees with a .300 batting average, and has 21 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 52 walks and 46 RBI. Jose Trevino is 10-for-31 over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 30 home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 11-for-25 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .196 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)