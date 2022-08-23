How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Amazon Prime Video, and TBS.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the Mets telecast is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you want the Yankees telecast, it will be streaming on streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

This Yankees game is one of the 21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

If you live outside of the New York area, the game is also airing on TBS. You can stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Mets into game 2

New York Mets (79-45, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (75-48, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -123, Mets +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the New York Mets, leading the series 1-0.

New York has gone 44-20 at home and 75-48 overall. The Yankees have a 43-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 39-26 in road games and 79-45 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has 19 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .221 for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-35 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 30 home runs while hitting .268 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 11-for-28 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)