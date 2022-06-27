How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Athletics visit the Yankees to start 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (25-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (53-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -304, Athletics +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

New York has gone 31-9 at home and 53-20 overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.94.

Oakland has a 17-20 record in road games and a 25-49 record overall. The Athletics have an 18-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 28 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has nine doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .202 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (ankle), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jonah Bride: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)