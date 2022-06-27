 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
YES Network≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Athletics visit the Yankees to start 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (25-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (53-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -304, Athletics +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

New York has gone 31-9 at home and 53-20 overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.94.

Oakland has a 17-20 record in road games and a 25-49 record overall. The Athletics have an 18-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 28 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has nine doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .202 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (ankle), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jonah Bride: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

